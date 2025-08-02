17,856 Shares in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 118.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

