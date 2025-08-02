20,226 Shares in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of PC Connection as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 23,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PC Connection by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $77.19.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $759.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.66 million. On average, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $66,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,767.60. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 5,440 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $364,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 260,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,458,948.35. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

