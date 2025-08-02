2,214 Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Crane by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Crane by 619.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 430,201 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Crane by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Down 1.3%

CR opened at $193.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $203.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.93 and a 200-day moving average of $168.01.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.70 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

