2,519 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,494.24. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 934 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,000. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $335,060 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9%

LGND opened at $132.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.78. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $143.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.84 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.