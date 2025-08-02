27,690 Shares in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,383,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $908.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $134.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

