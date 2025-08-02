27,771 Shares in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Village Super Market in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Village Super Market by 8,860.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

About Village Super Market

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.