3,768 Shares in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

