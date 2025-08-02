48,878 Shares in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 12,871.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,038,000 after buying an additional 1,064,482 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in ACM Research by 297.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 12,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.50.

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,160. This represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,028. The trade was a 23.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

