500,000 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Acquired by Headwater Capital Co Ltd

Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. Himax Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Headwater Capital Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $13.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

