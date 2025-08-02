5,022 Shares in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Universal by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Universal by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.
Universal Price Performance
Shares of Universal stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71. Universal Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.28 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.22%.
Universal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Universal’s payout ratio is 86.77%.
About Universal
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
