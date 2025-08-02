5,148 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3088 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.