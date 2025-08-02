57,795 Shares in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.22% of Ennis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ennis by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ennis by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 423.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 48,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ennis

In related news, Director Walter D. Gruenes purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $98,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,743 shares in the company, valued at $193,266.57. This represents a 104.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. Ennis had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

