67,120 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,655,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 1,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,982,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 477,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,833,000 after purchasing an additional 455,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $6,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.72. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $287.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.43 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.