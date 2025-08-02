7,436 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $7,436,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 653,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after buying an additional 80,666 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 359,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of CEF opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

