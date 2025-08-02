A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATEN. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks Trading Down 3.6%

ATEN stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. A10 Networks has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

