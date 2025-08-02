AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $255.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $196.38 and last traded at $194.38. Approximately 1,951,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,833,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.02.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 28,753 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,489,000 after acquiring an additional 108,993 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of $344.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 518.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

