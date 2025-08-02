AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $255.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $196.38 and last traded at $194.38. Approximately 1,951,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,833,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.02.
ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.81.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie
AbbVie Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of $344.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.17.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 518.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.