AE Wealth Management LLC Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,036,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,250,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $285.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $213.26 and a 1-year high of $295.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.11.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.