AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inogen in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Inogen Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Inogen, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $166.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen, Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

