Aegis Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up 0.2% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

