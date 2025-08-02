Aegis Financial Corp Takes Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 201,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,000. Tidewater comprises about 7.3% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tidewater by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,180,000 after purchasing an additional 390,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 286,097 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,569,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,019.72. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Robotti bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,234,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,979,941.85. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,858 over the last three months. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Stock Down 5.0%

TDW stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $91.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Tidewater had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.