AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $7.48. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 631,529 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 94.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 7.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $207.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

