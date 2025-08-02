Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 30th

American Airlines Group, Joby Aviation, Expedia Group, United Airlines, RTX, Aercap, and Delta Air Lines are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger or cargo air transportation services. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the financial performance of carriers, which is influenced by factors such as fuel costs, travel demand, labor agreements, and regulatory policies. Because of their sensitivity to economic cycles and external events, airline stocks can exhibit above-average volatility compared to broader market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 31,411,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,956,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

JOBY traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 11,979,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,719,582. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.76. 953,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,770. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $110.20 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.67.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.36. 1,758,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,279,377. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.06. 1,004,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,388,388. The company has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. RTX has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $158.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.25 and its 200-day moving average is $133.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Aercap (AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

NYSE AER traded down $4.04 on Wednesday, reaching $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,747. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. Aercap has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.38. 2,688,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,044,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98.

