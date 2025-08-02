Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Shares Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00. 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

Aker ASA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45.

Aker ASA Company Profile

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

