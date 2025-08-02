Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,557 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,109,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,065,000 after purchasing an additional 643,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,769,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 102,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,342,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after buying an additional 435,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADMA shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,559.20. The trade was a 69.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $419,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,636.80. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

