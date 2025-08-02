Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 838,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218,998 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 69,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NOA. Raymond James Financial downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $450.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

