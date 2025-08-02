Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 122,586 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,652,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,586 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $13,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $51,000. LB Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.1% during the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 7,358,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,946,000 after purchasing an additional 288,678 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $6,098,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 152,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.24. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOW. Wall Street Zen raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on WideOpenWest from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

