Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the quarter. Alico accounts for 2.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 0.4% in the first quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 130,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alico by 6.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $244.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Alico Announces Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($10.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($10.62). The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Alico had a negative net margin of 284.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Featured Articles

