Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 4,300 Shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Matador Resources by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,108 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,894,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $22,509,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 734,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 370,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $19,298,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 60,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,760.28. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $210,993. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

