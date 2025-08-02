Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $610,000 Investment in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 89,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.82 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $979.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.75 price objective (down from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

