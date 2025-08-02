Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,923 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 1,493.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Santander upgraded Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.97. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

