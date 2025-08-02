Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 140,752 Shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,752 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLW. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 17.3% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 17.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $362.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.10.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.51). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.00 million.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

