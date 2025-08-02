Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 17,500 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,684 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,993,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,216,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 196,939 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,465,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 619,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 446,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $613.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

