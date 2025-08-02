Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $564,000 Position in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in Acushnet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $62,505,297.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,570,690.68. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLF. Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $84.40.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $703.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

