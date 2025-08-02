Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ennis were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 20.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2,050.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Walter D. Gruenes bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $98,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,743 shares in the company, valued at $193,266.57. This represents a 104.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ennis stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $453.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

