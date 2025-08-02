Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Analyst Downgrade

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.52 and traded as high as C$17.50. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.30, with a volume of 960,413 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

