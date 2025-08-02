Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.85.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 17,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 67,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

