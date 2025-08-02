American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AAT opened at $18.70 on Friday. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.17.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $107.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,010,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 63,023 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,438.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

