Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOLD. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

FOLD stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $12.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,258,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,619,000 after acquiring an additional 458,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,033,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 599.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,832 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

