Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

APH has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of APH opened at $104.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $108.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,935,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $1,830,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.