Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) PT at $83.64

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $28.44 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 186.49% and a negative net margin of 93.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,061.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

