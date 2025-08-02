Analyzing Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Golden Energy Power (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) and Golden Energy Power (OTCMKTS:IGLDF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Autohome has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Energy Power has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Golden Energy Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $964.42 million 3.37 $245.52 million $1.81 15.00 Golden Energy Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Autohome and Golden Energy Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Energy Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Autohome and Golden Energy Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 0 2 1 1 2.75 Golden Energy Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

Autohome presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.60%. Given Autohome’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Golden Energy Power.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and Golden Energy Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 21.74% 7.09% 5.62% Golden Energy Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Autohome beats Golden Energy Power on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Golden Energy Power

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of telecommunications services in Israel. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

