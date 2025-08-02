Analyzing DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) & Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DHL Group and Dynagas LNG Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHL Group $91.11 billion 0.59 $3.61 billion $3.11 14.29 Dynagas LNG Partners $156.40 million 0.82 $51.55 million $1.09 3.21

Volatility and Risk

DHL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DHL Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DHL Group pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. DHL Group pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dynagas LNG Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares DHL Group and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHL Group 3.98% 14.42% 4.90% Dynagas LNG Partners 33.92% 15.92% 6.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DHL Group and Dynagas LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHL Group 2 1 0 1 2.00 Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

DHL Group beats Dynagas LNG Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHL Group

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

