AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU) Shares Purchased by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for approximately 4.2% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3,767.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,751,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,261 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $24,741,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,569,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after buying an additional 1,045,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 7,804.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 930,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 919,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 114.0%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.08.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

