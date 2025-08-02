Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:AM opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.01. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,417.60. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.