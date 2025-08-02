Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on HOUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

HOUS stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $500.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 5,654.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,146,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,786 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 31,282 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

