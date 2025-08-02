Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Up 36% on Analyst Upgrade

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shot up 36% during trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $18.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Digital traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $13.64. 76,692,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 38,124,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,291. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 15,147,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,491,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,819,000 after buying an additional 730,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 1,665,335 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $22,680,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Applied Digital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,527 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

