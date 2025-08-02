Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 147,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 130,635 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 364,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 505.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 264,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 263,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.50 to $4.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of ACRE opened at $4.45 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $244.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -240.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

