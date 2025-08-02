Argan (NYSE:AGX) Stock Price Down 8.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $215.69 and last traded at $223.48. 216,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 439,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.98.

Specifically, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 5,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,970. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,699. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 2,621 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.63, for a total value of $617,586.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,520.02. The trade was a 22.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Argan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Argan Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.12.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.75 million. Argan had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 11.00%. Argan’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,605,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Argan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Argan by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.