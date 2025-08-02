Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 149.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $85.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

