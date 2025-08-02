Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

